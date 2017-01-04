UFOs Battle Over The Sierras

“When I was 16 years old in 1961... when camping in the Sierras in deer season in 1961, I saw a great deal of activity as I looked out of my sleeping bag and it looked like stars and glittering going against each other and some of them were blowing up and they were firing on each other. So I woke everybody up in the campsite and they all watched for probably an hour and half or so and I still remember my father - he's passed now – he said: 'I don't know who they are, I don't know what they're fighting over and I don't know whose side I would be on. And my 270 hunting rifle wouldn't reach them so I'm gonna go back to sleep.' And they're real. So I, curious cat, stayed up until 5 in the morning when the sunlight started to come up and I could no longer see them. So, then again, I knew that they existed and I knew that they fought with each other and that there was a battle all through that whole night. It encompasses half the Earth because I watched them for probably seven or eight hours that whole night and when daylight came I could no longer see them. And I counted near 45 kills and battle procedures and how they maneuvered how they would circle. How they made head on runs. At 16 years old, that was quite a bit to swallow.”

(1945-February 22, 2016) had been seeing battles between unknown aircraft in the night skies since he was a teenager. Since then, he continued seeing what appear to be Delta shaped and Saucer shaped aircraft in space shooting it out, using what appear to be laser weapons. He had seen hundreds of these objects recently and using his five Military grade night vision binoculars he had invited many people to come to his areas and view the objects in earth space shooting it out. Using his night vision glasses, even skeptics who thought he was 'seeing things' have now been convinced that what Ed Grimsley was been trying to tell people about all these years, is very real.