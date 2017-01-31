Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The Pathology of Reptilian Alien Abduction Bruise Patterns
My name is Matt R. I've shared details of my story, on Lon's blog, several times. However, I haven't seen fit to provide an update in a while. Here is a link to the last article I submitted. It contains links to radio interviews, including one I did at the end of 2014. These provide a deeper context for the history of my experiences: http://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2015/06/eminent-domain-jade-helm-walmart-and.html
A month ago, a few days after Xmas, I woke with some deep bruises on the inside of my forearm. And, some memory fragments of a Reptilian abduction. As far as conventional explanations for these extremely deep bruises, there aren't any. There is nothing within several feet reach of my bed that could have caused even light bruises. It was difficult to even use my right hand, for several days, because the contusions affected the tendons in my inner forearm.
I noticed a very specific parallel to my own recent abduction bruise, in this pic I found of another Reptilian abductee's arm. It is hosted here - http://www.alienjigsaw.com/gallery/Post-Abducton-Body-Marks.html. I also went and generated a second version of both pics, with my own added annotations and highlights. I should note that I did shave the area of my bruise with an electric trimmer for more detail.
Notice how there's a red claw mark indentation on only one of her bruises, just like in mine. It is a darker red oval spot, which looks like a nail (claw) was pressed in with one of the fingers. (I've highlighted it, in a second set of comparison pics) . This may be because they're applying the greatest pressure with their dominant finger (equivalent of our index finger). And, in both cases, most force was applied to inside the arm. Possibly, because that also causes most pressure point pain for compliance
This could be extremely important to ufology abduction research, because it means some Reptilians produce a very distinctive set of marks when they grab limbs. The combination of unusually powerful and large individual fingers and claws produce marks that are noticeably different than being grabbed by a grey alien, or human military type.
I won't get into the details of what happened in my abduction, just yet. Perhaps in another update. I'm not sure some of it is appropriate to speak about. For right now, I want to focus the topic on this specific injury pattern. And, get it seen in the UFO community. Because, there's no way in Hell it has only happened to just two abductees.
P.S. I sent this pic of my bruise to abduction researcher James Bartley, and he said he would be using it in some future lectures. However, there was an extremely odd incident that points to email interference. When he replied to confirm my permission to share this, I emailed back to confirm. That email got stuck in my outbox. I've never seen a gmail email do that. I have, as we all have, had an email bounce back if the address was wrong or receiving box had a problem. But, neither of those situations were the case here. The address was correct, and both our emails were functioning. However, I had to go into my outbox and refresh it at least 5 times to get it to go through. While this was happening, I checked my internet browsing and speed. And, my wifi speed was maxed out near 35 gigs. It was just this email refusing to go through. It was actually a very clever and subtle way for an outside entity to interfere, because I've never seen an email get stuck in the outbox. I would have just presumed it went through, and James would have thought I never replied. So, if you are an abductee, and using gmail, please remember to check that outbox. You may found something became inexplicably stuck there, without you ever knowing.
I've had many such odd incidents with phone messages, Skype,and emails in the past. They only manifest when communicating about this subject, as I mentioned in them further in my December 2014 interview on “Darkness Radio”: https://soundcloud.com/panamaorange/civilunrestreptilians. And, in this more recent interview on “the unbeleivable podcast”: https://www.spreaker.com/user/unbelievable/episode-122-reptilian-wal-mart
I very rarely use Facebook, but am quite active on Twitter and Stockwits under the name panamaorange. If any researchers need to contact me, they can follow, and DM me there. Or use circlepanama@gmail.com. You can also message me at my Soundcloud. https://soundcloud.com/panamaorange. Thanks.
NOTE: I will not endorse or impugn any of the narrative posted by the author. It has been posted solely as the opinion of the author without any input by myself. I will state that I have concluded that there are other humanoid beings living among us, either alien species or entities bio-engineered from terrestrial lifeforms. Beyond my statement you are left to your own conclusions...Lon
