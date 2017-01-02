The 'Creeper' Flies

Tanya in Oregon called to tell of her bizarre encounter with a creature that resembled the winged monster from the movie 'Jeepers Creepers':
“I experienced something in the mid-80s, something that I did not know what it was until 20 years later when I saw Jeepers Creepers. And that's how I can explain what creature I saw. I was driving from work, taking a country road. I worked evenings, late nights. I saw an object above the ground but in the roadway on a country road coming towards me. I thought maybe an owl or something going over the road and I better slow down. Then it appeared and it looked like the creature. Then it disappeared and I thought, nah...but then it turned totally black. Then all of a sudden, underneath my car there was like a thump, thump, thump...I thought I ran over something. I looked back. I looked to the right and to the left...in my mirrors, you know, the sides, turned my head. I had a station wagon. Anyway, all of a sudden, I see these arms, a hand and a wing...then the face. And the eyes were an orange color but they were human-like too, but very large. The nose...it looked human but, the skin, you could see the veins on the wing, it's leathery. It was like if you held your ear up to a light, you could kinda see right through it a little bit. It was like that. It then crawled on the top and it came over in front of the windshield a bit with its arms and wing flapping here and there. The next thing I know I heard thump, thump, thump, thump. It was now on its backside on the ground and I'm still moving. I was wondering, would it stand up? Is it okay? It's my character, you know, I don't want to hit and run anything. I'm debating that and I slowed down for some reason. It got up, it turned and looked at me. It was like crippled, struggling to stretch and everything. After a while it got stretched out. It turned towards the field that had wood railing, pasture-like with a treeline and moon in the background. It flew but it hit the ground again because it was wobbling, but it got up and it flew again. Then it disappeared.
To this day I'm still kind of shaken about it. I never knew until I saw that movie. Then just two months ago I looked it up on the internet...about the movie, about the creature and it still doesn't make sense. Jeepers Creepers. I thought, did they see this thing before they made the movie? This was in Oregon outside of Amity. I lived way up in Molalla and I traveled through a lot of counties to get to my job. I had moved. I was driving at night. Honest thing was, the moon shown at certain times and it was almost like it brightened up and I saw him. I was on the driver's side. I was terrified. You're only the second person I ever told. It took me two to three weeks or more to go back to that road.”
Source: Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis - December 2, 2016
