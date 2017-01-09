MIB: Bright Flash & Lost Time

Rich in Washington called to recount his MIB encounter in 1979:
“In 1979, I was 11 years old. I was frequently home alone. Both my parents...my dad worked and my mom was away quite a bit. I came home from school one day. I had ridden my bicycle home. I was playing in the front yard and a black Lincoln type vehicle pulled up across the street from my house and four men got out. All in black suits. All in black hats. Three of them were identical height and one of them was shorter and heavier set and it was in the summer too, so it wasn't like it was cool or anything. Again, all in black suits. Black ties. White shirts. They came across the street and started walking towards my house. So I was immediately very scared. I didn't recognize them. It was a very intimidating kind of thing. So I ran up to my house. Dropped my bike and ran into the house and called my Dad immediately at his work and said, Hey, Dad, there's four guys and they're coming to the house. I don't know what to do. He said, Lock the door, go downstairs, get a gun... get your gun, and hide behind the TV and I'll be there in minutes. And he was only about 11 minutes away. I ran down the stairs and I had a 30-30 and I knew where the ammunition was.
I got down and from downstairs I could look at the back door. I remember looking and I could see their figures but not their faces clearly... and then it was very bright. And the next thing I remember was hearing my Dad come through the door yelling my name and I was downstairs behind the TV. The rifle had been unloaded. There was no bullets in the rifle. It was to the side of me and I have no memory of what transpired in the 11 minutes between when I made that phone call and when my father came through the door.
I have a dream about them every year or two and I remember every single detail of their coming, of their getting out of the car, crossing the street. They didn't even look. They didn’t even look when they crossed the street. They just walked straight across. As hard as I try I can't remember anything beyond that. I remember their figures in the door...two of them. The large one and a taller one. And then a bright light. The next thing I remember, I was laying on my back and the gun was propped up like I had set it up and there were no bullets in that gun.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - June 21, 2016
JLB - Beyond Creepy
The Real Men In Black: Evidence, Famous Cases, and True Stories of These Mysterious Men and their Connection to UFO Phenomena
Men In Black: Personal Stories and Eerie Adventures
Women In Black: The Creepy Companions of the Mysterious M.I.B.
The Pyramids and the Pentagon: The Government's Top Secret Pursuit of Mystical Relics, Ancient Astronauts, and Lost Civilizations