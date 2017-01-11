Daily 2 Cents: 'Who answered the phone?' -- Alien Contact / Attempted Abduction -- Point Pleasant's Haunted Lowe Hotel

“My roommate and I had a strange experience during the night in 1992. I saw her get up to answer the phone when her boyfriend called (we had a bunk bed and I slept on top). However, she said I got up to answer the phone, that I didn't talk to her boyfriend when I answered the phone, I just handed her the receiver and I went back to bed. She said she got freaked out when she saw my eyes were solid black... I swear I did not answer that phone! I heard it ring, I looked up and saw (what I thought was) her from the back going to the phone, and I went back to sleep. We had a lot of strange experiences in that building. We lived in two different apartments in the same building. In fact, a guy that lived there after us did too. The night with the phone was probably the weirdest, though.”

**********Point Pleasant, West Virginia, is a hotbed of paranormal lore. It's home to the infamous Mothman, and the victim of Cornstalk's Curse.Shawnee chief Cornstalk's plague on the area has been blamed for many calamities over the years, while Mothman managed to get a book and movie made of his shenanigans, and even has an annual festival held in the town.And if you go, look for Mothman's statue. Then look across the street, and you'll spot the only place to stay in Point Pleasant, the Lowe Hotel. It more than holds its own in the spooked-out category.The hotel opened up in 1901 as the Spencer Hotel, and was known for its ballroom and as a gathering place for the upper crust. The Lowes bought it in 1929 and renamed it after themselves. Rush and Ruth Finley bought the hotel in 1990, and are still in the process of rehabbing the old grand dame.The more common paranormal experiences at the hotel are the usual things reported from old buildings: loud noises, icy blasts of air, and feelings of presence in guests' rooms, halls and the staircase. While the human eye can't see anything to explain the sense of presence, photographs of orbs have been captured during the experiences.Starting from the top, the fourth floor features the ballroom and an unfinished storage area. One of the items kept upstairs is Mrs. Lowe’s cane rocking chair. The Finley's daughter watched the chair began to rock by itself, while other staff members say the chair moves around the room by itself.But the third floor is where the main ghost action is.The third floor suite hosts the ghost of Jimbo, aka Captain Jim, who appears to guests and tells them that he's waiting on his riverboat, the River Explorer.A tall, thin man with a beard, whose reflection has been seen by many in the mirror, haunts room 314. It's said that he's none other than Sid Hatfield of Hatfield/McCoy feud fame.The bottom two floors are just generally "eerie," but spook-free.Note: The Lowe Hotel was where the film crew stayed when they taped a Sci-Fi Channel program about Mothman. It's reported that at least one crew member had an experience so spooky that he packed his gear and left the hotel, staying out-of-town across the river in a Days Inn.**********When I was a child I suffered from extreme night terrors. I thought there was something taking me in the night. I would awake to blinding light and then I'd wake a second time, as if I were having a dream inside a dream. These terrors kept on for most of my childhood. It wouldn't happen every night, but once or twice a month.My family moved north when I was 8, after years of brutal nightmares the new environment seemed to calm my mind. This didn't last long though. More frequently I felt as I I were being taken by the white lights. I pleaded with my parents to believe me but they didn't. They had no answers either.One of the nights I woke before the white lights. I was laying in my bunk bed, my brother on bottom and I'm on top. I was looking at the glow in the stars I had on my ceiling when, in an instant I was blinded by this white light. I felt fear come over me and I couldn't scream for help. I helplessly watched my door creek open. There it was. The night person I was dreaming about. It didn't look at me, it looked around for a second and walked toward the bunk beds. I remember trying to scream but I couldn't. I couldn't breathe or move. It walked up besides the bunk beds, inspecting my brother. I tried to scream and got nothing. It looked up at me with snap of its head. Almost like it was surprised I was looking at it. As if I startled it. It stretched it's hand out to my face as if to grab me. I fought my fear and managed to ball up a fist and try to hit it. I did, but barely. I tapped it, just barely touching it. It recoiled its hand and sidestepped away, out the door. In the morning I told my family. They laughed and said I have new friends. I kept this to myself until now. My family can back up my story. Only 3 people outside my family know this. I'll take a lie detector anyday. -**********Dramatic changes in the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 have continued in the past 48 hours.The vessel scouring the depths of the Indian Ocean made a high-speed dash on Friday northward to an area recently identified as far more likely to contain the remains of the jet. After making a sweep there, it pressed even further north on Saturday into an area where the seabed had not been previously mapped – normally searches are conducted only where the underwater terrain has been detailed in three-dimensional charts.The Dutch-owned vessel Equator is using an autonomous underwater vehicle that is capable of navigating in terra incognita using its own sensors.This change of mission was detected by Dr. Richard Cole, of University College, London, who has been following the search operation for many months via satellite tracking.Cole told The Daily Beast that in its run north the Equator went as far as 34.4 degrees south before turning back on Sunday."After its run north Equator has now tracked back southwest at high speed to a point at 35.3 degrees south where it seems that the AUV is deployed again."Cole says that this latest location is inside an area that has been scanned twice before – in an initial search and then again, last September, after data from the first search suggested that this should be an area of priority.**********A 'poltergeist was caught terrorizing a young girl' as she played in her home before it 'made the room shake' from underneath her.Eerie home security footage shows a haunted doll twisting its head from side to side before objects fly across the room.The girl's father set up the camera after he says she complained of something bothering her.In the first clip the youngster is seen happily playing with her toys on the floor as a doll in the corner of the room suddenly moves its head to the side.She remains completely oblivious to what's going on as it then moves its head to the other side.**********