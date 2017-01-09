Daily 2 Cents: Sunken Eyes and Floating Black Fish -- UFO Author Ryan Sprague on Arcane Radio -- Sasquatch Messin' With Trail Cam?

Sunken Eyes and Floating Black Fish
Clay in Ohio called in to tell of something strange he experienced in his youth:
“I'm 43 years old and when I was a child, all the way up until I was in my early teens, I would have such fear that I could not move. I could open my eyes and there would be a man wearing big overalls and a big work-shirt, you know, like a plaid type of work-shirt. White-greyish hair. His eyes were like black sunken in holes and he had perfect teeth when he smiled. And when I would focus on him, he would float up through the ceiling. And I would have this for many years and sometimes there would be these like, the only way I can describe them is like black fish floating around the room when he came. That's the only way I can describe them. Almost like black spots.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - June 21, 2016
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
This week we welcome UFO journalist & author Ryan Sprague to Arcane Radio. Ryan is a professional playwright & screenwriter in New York City. He is also an investigative journalist specializing in the topic of UFOs. He has written for numerous publications, including Omni, Open Minds Magazine, Phenomena Magazine, and UFO Truth Magazine. Speaking on the UFO topic, he has been featured on ABC News, Fox News, and The Science Channel, and is a regular on The Travel Channel's Mysteries at the Museum. He is also the co-host for both the Into the Fray & UFOmodPOD podcasts. His first book, Somewhere in the Skies: A Human Approach to an Alien Phenomenon is now available via Richard Dolan Press. This should be an interesting show! Join us on Wednesday January 11th - 10PM ET / 7PM PT - go to www.arcaneradio.com and click 'Listen Live' to listen & chat.
**********
Chile Helicopter UFO Video
Click for video - Chile Helicopter UFO - FULL
On board were the pilot, a Navy Captain with many years of flying experience, and a Navy technician who was testing a WESCAM’s MX-15 HD Forward Looking Infra Red (FLIR) camera... The aircraft was flying at an altitude of approximately 4,500 feet on a clear afternoon with unlimited horizontal visibility...
...At 1:52 pm, while filming the terrain, the technician observed a strange object flying to the left over the ocean. Soon both men observed it with the naked eye. They noticed that the velocity and the altitude of the object appeared to be about the same as the helicopter, and estimated that the object was approximately 35 to 40 miles (55-65 km) away. It was traveling W/NW, according to the Captain. The technician aimed the camera at the object immediately and zoomed in with the infra red (IR) for better clarity.
Shortly thereafter, the pilot contacted two radar stations - one close by on the coast, and the other the main DGAC Control system (Ground Primary Radar) in Santiago - to report the unknown traffic. Neither station could detect it on radar, although both easily picked up the helicopter. (The object was well within the range of radar detection.) Air traffic controllers confirmed that no traffic, either civilian or military, had been reported in the area, and that no aircraft had been authorized to fly in the controlled air space where the object was located. The on-board radar was also unable to detect the object and the camera’s radar could not lock onto it.
The pilot tried several times to communicate with the UAP, using the multi-national, civilian bandwidth designed for this purpose. He received no reply.
Read full article at Chilean UFO Video Stumps Experts - But Is It Just a Jet?
**********
Sasquatch Messin' With Trail Cam?
Click for video - Law Enforcement Officer Shares His Encounters
Description: A Law Enforcement Officer writes "Hey Wes, I will make this as short as possible. I have a video form a trail cam which appears to show a bigfoot.
The video is not conclusive as it doesn’t show the face. Here is the history of the video. I am a 20+ year Law Enforcement Officer, three of which were done as a Game Warden. I received this video from a collage of mine. He was assigned to a federal task force working gorilla grown Marijuana.
This group would go into remote areas of Northern California and set trail cams in an attempt to catch the growers on film.. This particular trail cam was 27 miles back in the Sequoia National Forest, not accessible by vehicles only ATV then foot. He retrieved the trail cam and found the attached video. He did not know what to do with it as he was afraid of repercussions etc. I openly speak about the subject and my beliefs and another officer referred him to me and he provided me the video. I only ask we discuss what to release about the video before sharing if you decide to.
I also have experienced events, i.e. tree knocks, footsteps, and extreme fear for unexplained reason. I have also found a few footprints.
I spoke to the Law Enforcement Officer today and he said that gamecam appeared to be ripped off of the tree and this creature had buried it in leaves. I spoke to the officer today and he said the camera's are in such remote locations that they are only set to record 5-10 clips so that guys do not have to go out constantly to replace SD cards. They setup the camera's to bust drug trafficking.
The officer did not make any claims as to what it is but he severed as a game warden for many years and says "it is not a bear."
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Gut Feelings of the Creepy Kind
UFO Dreams: Merely Ego, or Something Deeper?
The Mysterious Vanished Crew of the Ghost Blimp
Confronting a Pumpkinhead on the Road
Vanishings and High Strangeness at Africa’s Cursed Mountain
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
Phantoms & Monsters: Strange Encounters
The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee
Flying Ships, Humanoids, and Creatures of the Subterranean World