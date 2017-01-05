Daily 2 Cents: Oregon 'Thunderbird' Encounter -- Giant 'Transformer' Humanoid -- Winged Demon...or Palm Trees?

Oregon 'Thunderbird' Encounter
Derek called in to tell of his parent's Thunderbird encounter:
“My dad told me a story. Him and my mom were fishing. This was the early 80s. We lived in Oregon. He didn't see a winged humanoid (the topic of the show that evening) but what he did see, what he described, was a Thunderbird. He said the bird was so big, it had a wing span of ten feet and when it kind of dove down toward the boat, the water around the boat began making waves from the wing's flap. Then it just flew away. To this days they still don't know what it was. I don't know what lake it was but we lived in the Beaverton, Oregon area and it couldn't have been more than an hour drive out of town. And he just couldn't believe it. He said that the movement rocked the boat even.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - December 2, 2016
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
Giant 'Transformer' Humanoid
Florida - 1/2/2017: It was around midnight, and I was riding around in my car with my girlfriend. We saw a lot of stars out in our neighborhood and we thought it was romantic, so I parked my car at the side of the road, opened the roof window and stargazed. Then all of a sudden we heard an extremely loud bang that sounded like a gun shot, but it came from the sky. My girlfriend and I was startled then we looked up to the sky. And that's when things got weird. We saw a multi-colored meteor of some sort but it was going far too fast for a meteor. The sound got louder, the situation didn't look too good so we tried to drive away, and that's when the impact occurred. The shock wave was intense and made my car, my girlfriend and I bounce probably a few inches off the ground. I asked my girlfriend if she was okay and she looked like she'd seen a ghost while starring at something behind me when I was faced at her direction. I turned around seeing a car sized, shinny, metallic object smoking about 3 feet under ground.
We got out of the car to get a closer look and it had seemed the object had individual little plates shifting and attaching to the other plates. I never felt so scared in my life. Then I realized it wasn't a meteor, or any type of craft, it looked like technology, but nothing I've ever seen before. The plates shifted to kind of a star shape but the plates were still completely visible. My girlfriend screamed in fear when we both saw the entire structure melt into what looked like a black liquid. We ran to the car and I tried to start it but it wasn't working, it didn't even make a sound we looked back at the object and it was growing taller but we didn't hear any noise from it, so we decided to get out of the car and run as far as we could. We looked back only to see the object solidify into a giant, mechanical, metal humanoid figure and it turned around and chased us down the road until we found the edge of the forest in our neighborhood. We climbed up a tree and hid there for about 7 or 8 minutes praying not to die while I was trying to calm myself and my girlfriend down. The giant metal humanoid stopped looking around and ran off just after I got down from the tree and snapped a photo with my phone. I questioned reality that day. - MUFON CMS
**********
Winged Demon...or Palm Trees?
A photo of what appears to be a demonic dark-winged angel is taking the Internet by storm.
On Sunday, Facebook user Richard Christianson posted a photo of what looks like an eerie figure standing in a dimly lit lawn.
“What the hell do you see in this picture for real??? Anybody,” Christianson said.
Apparently, people saw a lot in the photo, which has been shared over 80,000 times, and has over 9,000 comments.
While some said they believe the image may be an actual "demon," others blamed photoshop and the dark lighting.
In the comments section, Facebook user Danielle Holland said whoever took the picture should take it again when the sun is up.
"Take pic in daytime in same spot," Holland wrote.
Another person said the eerie figure could be the shadowy outline of a palm tree.
"It's a palm tree, if you look closely to the left in the first picture there's another one," Gabriella Swedin wrote in the comments section.
Whether someone actually opened the gates of Hell or if it’s photoshop we may never know. - People are going buck wild over 'demon' photo
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
BEK or Angel of Death?
The Gruesome and the Grotesque: A Look at Torture Methods Used in Seventeenth Century France
10 Historic Serial Killers You Don’t Know
10
Take the Red Pill: Trumpocalypse Reveals that You Live in a Simulated Matrix
2017 Will Be the Year We Decide Whether to Put a Call Out to Aliens
Phantoms & Monsters: Cryptid Encounters
Cryptid U.S.: Tales of Bigfoot, Lake Monsters, and More from Across America
Cryptids: Urban Legends and Other Strange Things in America (Volume 1)
Honey Island Swamp Monster Documentations
Click the 'Listen Live' link...then click the chat balloon icon
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
Hotlinking of P&M Network images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of the Phantoms and Monsters Network
Copyright 2005-2016 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Network - All Rights Reserved