Daily 2 Cents: Large Bright Glowing 'Blue Penguin' -- Mysterious Object Hurtling Towards Earth -- Talking Pet Dogs By 2050

I was on one of my first overnight Boy Scout hikes in Camp Kaufman in Huntington NY back in 1966. I was walking alone through a large empty grassy field. It was getting very dark and I returning from the trading post to my campsite. I saw a bright glowing blue creature. My initial thought was that it was a large penguin...but glowing very brightly. It almost appeared that I could see all the different internal organs beneath the glow. I stopped and stared at it for 10 seconds and then proceeded to run away as fast as I could. Of course no one believed me,they thought I was just trying to scare them, but this was not a dark obscure shape in the woods...this was a brightly glowing blue large penguin with blue and yellow internal organs...or so it appeared.I never really gave it much thought after that. It wasn't until I was watching the movie SIGNS and they showed a drawing in the book they were reading of a blue glowing alien and there it was...This was a strange event in my life that seems to confirm my newly discovered beliefs that we are one big digital universe and all our Biblical history was profoundly affected by more advanced technological beings acting on our behalf and that there are Hybrids among us. Jesus??"Ockhams Razor" plainly stated that simplest answer is usually the correct one. Technology or supernatural...Really seems obvious to me.Thanks for listening -**********NASA recently spotted two massive space objects hurtling towards Earth.While the American space agency has pinpointed one as a comet, the other has left it slightly more baffled.The comet is set to fly close to Earth this week, but the mystery object isn't expected to make an appearance until February.The object, dubbed "2016 WF9", was detected by NASA's asteroid- and comet-hunting NEOWISE project on 27 November 2016.It is roughly 0.3 to 0.6 miles (0.5 to 1 kilometres) across and is in an orbit that takes it on a scenic tour of our solar system.At its farthest distance from the sun, it approaches Jupiter's orbit.Over the course of 4.9 Earth-years, it travels inward, passing under the main asteroid belt and the orbit of Mars until it swings just inside Earth's own orbit.After that, it heads back toward the outer solar system.**********How many times do dog owners look at their pets and say, ‘If only they could talk.’ Well, if futurologist Ian Pearson is right, they might be able to. One day.In a report prepared ahead of The Big Bang Fair – an upcoming science, technology, engineering and maths fair for young people - Dr Pearson describes how a convergence of organic life forms and electronic devices would be the overarching trend of the next half century.Almost as an afterthought to the dizzying speculation about nanotechnology growing replacement teeth for us, or ‘support tights’ with their own extra muscles, comes an amazing series of predictions about the pets of 2050.Dr Pearson believes that it’s entirely possible that we will use technology to enhance the abilities of our pets and other animals.Implanted devices will make animals cleverer than they are today, or give them the ability to speak to us in our own language.We may even one day have completely synthetic animals, like living versions of the electronic toy Furby, to keep us company.********************