Daily 2 Cents: Ethereal Wolf Encounter -- Unknown 'Creature' Captured on Camera -- New Evidence Surfaces in D.B. Cooper Skyjacking

I want to share with you and your readers an encounter that my mother had. First of all, she was a no nonsense type of woman, very honest, and not given to any foolishness. This story she told me happened when she was a little girl of about 10 or 11. Let me give you a description of the area. This happened in northwest Georgia in a rural area surrounded by acres of cow pastures and ringed with forests. She was out playing in one of these fields one day, and got the very strong feeling that she was being watched. She looked up and there was a large wolf looking at her. She could see through it and could see the trees from the forest through it's body!! She said she screamed loudly and ran home as fast as she could. She never went back there to play again.



She also awoke one night to see the neighbor who had passed standing beside the bed looking at her. This, of course, scared her to death and produced another loud scream.



I thought you might find these interesting and I would love to know if anyone else has had an encounter with the invisible wolf. This story has intrigued me as well as frightened me every time I think about it. I know it's true, because it came from her. I'm not worried about remaining anonymous as I have nothing to hide and consider anything coming from her to be fact.



Thanks so much, Lon. Take good care. Cindy West

