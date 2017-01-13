Daily 2 Cents: Cemetery 'Ghost Parade' -- UFO, Black Helicopter and Lost Time -- Vampire Bats Now Targeting Humans

We were at the cemetery for the burial of my sister's mother-in-law. It was a cold winter day & I decided to wait in the car with my elderly mother while my niece and sister proceeded to the burial site where she would be interned.A few minutes after they had left the vehicle, I noticed 3 apparitions pass in front of the car from left to right. It was like watching a movie. Each apparition stopped & glared at me for a moment before filing past.The apparition I remember the most was that of a old man with a young girl maybe 2 or 3 years old. I could see them only from the waist up. Their clothing was from another period in time. I got the impression that she was sitting on his lap.The other apparition was another old man who gave me a long, evil stare as he passed by the front of the car.It took me awhile to figure out, but I really do believe that these spirits I saw were going to the grave site to see the new person being buried.Till this day I have never gone to that cemetery alone.**********I wanted to share this experience I had in 2005 with my dog Lola. I was living in an apartment in the back of my sister's house and we both had been having some strange experiences. One afternoon I laid on the bed to take a nap. As usual Lola jumped on the bed and laid beside me. About 5 mins later she started jumping all over the bed like something was bothering her. I sat up and tried to figure out what was wrong with her. She then bolted into the bathroom that was right off the bedroom and just sat there acting strangely. I still had no clue what the heck was going on! I checked around the bed and found nothing.She wouldn't come out from the bathroom when I called her, so I went into the bathroom and coaxed her out. She followed me and hunkered down the whole time between me and the wall. I firmly believe she was being bothered by a ghost. How else could you explain her behavior?While living there, my sister and I both experienced being touched, the bed sinking down as if someone had just sat down, many other things that pointed to spirit activity....and it apparently liked dogs, I think!**********I was sleeping and I woke up to a low humming sound that sounded as if it was coming from everywhere. I then saw what appeared to be a low flying Apache or Black Bawk helicopter. It slowly flew by, after words the humming got intense. I then saw what appeared to be a disk like object in the sky that pulsated and had red white and orange lights on it that were also softly pulsating. I looked at my clock when I woke up and it said that twenty five or so minutes have passed but it felt like it was no more than two or three I really hope that doesn't mean what I think it does. I tried to dismiss it as me being tired but I fear that I have had time loss. After what seemed like a minute the saucer shoot away then changed directions very abruptly. After words another or the same black helicopter came through the direction the UFO was going to fly until it changed direction. I just want answers to what this was. I want rationality. -**********Researchers in Brazil have warned that some vampire bat populations have started targeting humans.The infamous flying blood-sucking mammals typically only ever feed on large birds such as chickens, but now several of the bats living in Catimbau National Park in north-east Brazil have shown worrying signs of expanding their diet to include human blood as well.The discovery was made by Enrico Bernard and colleagues from the Federal University of Pernambuco who analyzed samples of scat to determine what the bats had been eating.Normally vampire bats are only able to process the fat of bird blood and will rather starve than attempt to feast on the high-protein blood of mammals.The change is a significant concern as vampire bats are responsible for the spread of rabies in the region and if they are starting to attack humans then it could lead to new outbreaks."They are adapting to their environment and exploiting the new resources," said Bernard.**********