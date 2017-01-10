Daily 2 Cents: Black-Eyed 'Ghoul' -- Asteroid Passes Between Earth and the Moon -- Aliens 'Probably Look Like Machines'

Black-Eyed 'Ghoul'
“In the winter of 2000, I was working in a 24-hour porn shop in Calgary. My shift was 11 pm to 7 am on the Trans-Canada highway. The locals will know this spot. The usual business was truckers and the scorned 2:30 crowd from the bars.
One night at 4:30 am, a "ghoul" entered the store. He was breathing really weird with loud, labored breath. He looked at me in this unnatural way when he came in. I will never forget this guys eyes, they were black. Not in a psychedelic way, which I'm familiar with; they were empty. A chill went up my spine...it makes my eyes water just remembering it. He went straight to the back corner of the store and stayed there. I went to see what was up and to my horror I found a masturbating zombie cackling to his new found riches. He started jumping around making these insane noises that haunt me to this day. I grabbed this guy by the hair and belt and marched him out of the store kicked the door open and threw him down the steps. I locked the store and regrouped for 30 minutes in the back room. This is no joke. There are some freaky souls in this plane.” - Eyewitness report
Asteroid Passes Between Earth and the Moon
A previously unknown asteroid dubbed 2017 AG13 passed between the Earth and the Moon yesterday.
The space rock, which was around the same size as the one that exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia back in 2013, was only picked up for the first time by astronomers at the weekend.
It went on to pass around half way between the Earth and the Moon at 16km per second.
The fact that it was only detected for the first time mere days before it passed us by however shows just how vulnerable we still are to threats from space. If it had been much larger and had actually been on a direct collision course then it would have been impossible to do anything to stop it.
According to the Planetary Society, only 60% of near-Earth asteroids larger than 1.5km have been spotted, meaning that there are still some monsters out there hurtling through space.
According to a recent White House document on asteroid strike preparedness however, the chances of the Earth being hit by one of these objects within the next 100 years is only around 0.01%. - Asteroid narrowly avoids striking the Earth
SETI astronomer says aliens 'probably look like machines'
On Neil deGrasse Tyson's science show "Star Talk," guest SETI Astronomer Seth Shostak and comedian Michael Ian Black discussed alien sightings and the way aliens are portrayed in the media.
"Most people who are into the UFO phenomena -- by the way, that's not a small percentage, that's one-third of the public," Shostak said in a video clip from the show. "There are 10,000-20,000 sighting reported per year in the US, so that's a lot."
While Tyson seems unconvinced, Black thinks this search for aliens is a deeper need for humans to believe there's more life in the universe than just us. Read more at SETI astronomer says aliens 'probably look like machines'
This week we welcome UFO journalist & author Ryan Sprague to Arcane Radio. Ryan is a professional playwright & screenwriter in New York City. He is also an investigative journalist specializing in the topic of UFOs. He has written for numerous publications, including Omni, Open Minds Magazine, Phenomena Magazine, and UFO Truth Magazine. Speaking on the UFO topic, he has been featured on ABC News, Fox News, and The Science Channel, and is a regular on The Travel Channel's Mysteries at the Museum. He is also the co-host for both the Into the Fray & UFOmodPOD podcasts. His first book, Somewhere in the Skies: A Human Approach to an Alien Phenomenon is now available via Richard Dolan Press. This should be an interesting show! Join us on Wednesday January 11th - 10PM ET / 7PM PT - go to www.arcaneradio.com and click 'Listen Live' to listen & chat.
