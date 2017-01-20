Daily 2 Cents: Are Alien Beings Aroused by Human Intimacy? -- 'The devil fears me...' -- North Dakota Bigfoot

Are Alien Beings Aroused by Human Intimacy?
On October 12, 1987, at my fiance's house in Somerville, IN, at approximately 11:45 p.m., my fiance Darren and I were in bed, in the middle of intercourse, when we both apparently blacked out at the exact same time. The following morning, we were awakened by my mother, who was knocking on the screen door. It was raining, and the main entry door was unlocked and wide open. The lights inside the house were all on. We had locked the doors and shut off all of the lights before going to bed the night before. My mother said she heard metal clanging sounds when she came to the door. We had new stove pipe lying on the living room floor, as we were preparing to install a new furnace. She also heard what sounded to her like an old man coughing in a deep tone.
When we finally came to, we were both naked and lying in two different directions on the bed. Both of us had tremendous headaches and a feeling that something strange had happened to us, but did not talk about it. For the next two days, when we each tried to think about what had happened, our minds couldn't focus on the event.
After some time had passed, we both realized that we could both remember right up to the exact moment that we both blacked out it had happened right in the middle of sex, and we had blacked out at the EXACT same time. Two months later, I found out I was pregnant, and would have conceived at around this same date. Also, I was on birth control pills at the time.
A few months later, in Feb. 1988, we were asleep when I was awakened at 2:48 am, by a small, gray, wrinkled-looking being. He had large eyes, no nose, and just a slit where his mouth should've been. He was standing about four feet from the bed, just staring at me. He had a solid, dark-colored outfit on - it looked like a one-piece jumpsuit. I tried to wake Darren, but was unable to move. I tried to scream for him, but was only able to make a whimpering sound. At that time, Darren rolled over towards me, and the being just faded out of existence. I told Darren what I had seen, and we finally got back to sleep. At exactly 4:48am 2 hours later, I was again awakened by the same small, gray being. I laid there looking at him for probably 3-4 minutes - MUFON CMS
NOTE: it seems that Grey's and other alien races have a habit of popping up during intimacy. David Eckhart stated that this happened to he and his wife on several occasions. There are many documented cases of similar activity as well...including participation. Lon
'The devil fears me...'
Mexico City, Mexico, Jan 19, 2017 / 04:22 pm (CNA).- Fr. Francisco Lopez Sedano is an 80-year-old Mexican exorcist. In the past 40 years of service, he has conducted at least 6,000 exorcisms.
And, he says, the devil is afraid of him.
Fr. Lopez told the newspaper Hoy Los Angeles (Los Angeles Today) that when the devil speaks to him through possessed people, he responds, “I am nobody, but I come from Christ, your Lord and God and you leave right now – I command you in His name that you go. Out!”
Fr. Lopez is the national coordinator emeritus of exorcism for the Archdiocese of Mexico, and he belongs to the order of the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit. Now, he continues his ministry in the Parish of the Holy Cross in Mexico City.
During the interview, the priest highlighted four things that he learned during his years as an exorcist. Read more at After performing 6,000 exorcisms, this priest says the devil fears him
Heavy Snowfall in the Sahara Desert
These bizarre scenes from the Sahara Desert show locals sledging down sand dunes after the heaviest snowfall in living memory.
Photographers have taken incredible pictures this morning of ONE METRE deep snow covering the sand in the small Saharan desert town of Ain Sefra.
The town saw a sprinkling of snow just before Christmas, when a few flakes settled on the red sand dunes of the world’s hottest desert for the first time in 37 years.
But today the snow has been falling steadily and is now waist deep in some parts of Ain Sefra, which is known as “The Gateway to the Desert.”
The snow has caused chaos in the town, with passengers stranded on buses after the roads became slippery and icy. Read more / photos at Freak heavy snowfall in SAHARA desert turns massive sand dunes into sledging paradise
North Dakota Bigfoot
DICKEY COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) -- Chris Bauer of Ellendale, North Dakota has been a trapper all his life. He knows the outdoors and is now a true believer in Bigfoot. He tracked a creature he's certain is the legendary Sasquatch.
He says December 24, a woman attending a family Christmas gathering at a rural home north of Ellendale claims to have spotted a large hairy creature outside. Bauer knows the family and the following day he checked out the reported sighting. He found big footprints leading from the farm and followed a track in the snow for seven miles. The footprints are 18 inches long, 8 inches wide, with a four foot stride.
Bauer says while following the track, he ran into a stench so severe he was almost sickened. He also says there was an "eerie" silence throughout the area: no animals, no birds, something the experienced outdoorsman says is very strange.
Dickey County Sheriff Chris Estes didn't investigate but he did see photo's of the footprints taken by Bauer. He was surprised by what he saw. He says it's either "an elaborate hoax someone put a lot work into..or there may validity to it."
You can find more at Ellendale man believes huge footprints belong to Bigfoot
