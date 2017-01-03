Daily 2 Cents: Abducted by 'Slugs & Greys' -- Wild Boars Invade Madrid -- Swedish Royal Palace Haunted

Abducted by 'Slugs & Greys'
Cole in Salt Lake City called to tell of his bizarre UFO experience while in jail:
“Back a couple years ago when I was in jail, a couple of cellmates next to me were banging and screaming on their doors saying they got abducted. I thought it was really weird. I said they should put the cameras on the guys to watch them. The next night, I was actually abducted. I was in the ship and they were in the ship with me. It was kinda like 'Contact' with Jodie Foster, the ship was like see-through, you know. Kinda like luminous. It was like that when they were transporting me and it was a really vivid experience and at one point, there was like this slug that lead me to a triangle prism of light. I looked through it and I saw three different realities of my existence happening all at once. (George Knapp asked him if he said 'slug') Like a big caterpillar lead my to a triangle prism of light and it showed me three different dimensions of my reality. And I actually woke up and I was laying on a gurney. I reached up and I grabbed the neck of a Grey. Before I was awake, I felt a presence right next to me and I had my hand all the way around his neck and I dropped him and he, the Grey, broke my rib and put it back together. I guess it was kind of a joke. I picked him up and put him down and he broke my rib and put it back together. To this day my rib has been broken...”
Source: Coast To Coast - August 16, 2015
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
'Mein Kampf' Germany's Newest Bestseller
Berlin (AFP) - The first reprint of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" in Germany since World War II has proved a surprise bestseller, heading for its sixth print run, its publisher said Tuesday.
The Institute of Contemporary History of Munich (IfZ) said around 85,000 copies of the new annotated version of the Nazi leader's anti-Semitic manifesto had flown off the shelves since its release last January.
However, the respected institute said that far from promoting far-right ideology, the publication had enriched a debate on the renewed rise of "authoritarian political views" in contemporary Western society.
It had initially planned to print only 4,000 copies but boosted production immediately based on intense demand. The sixth print run will hit bookstores in late January.
The two-volume work had figured on the non-fiction bestseller list in weekly magazine Der Spiegel over much of the last year, and even topped the list for two weeks in April.
The institute also organised a successful series of presentations and debates around "Mein Kampf" across Germany and in other European cities, which it said allowed it to measure the impact of the new edition. Read more at Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' becomes German bestseller
**********
Wild Boars Invade Madrid
It's a scene straight out of medieval times set in modern-day Madrid: an archer dressed in camouflage gear, stationed in a tree at night, waiting for the kill.
For five years, the authorities in the region have resorted to this unusual technique to cull wild boars encroaching on towns, relying on 55 volunteer bow hunters to eliminate pigs that take too much of a liking to urban life.
"The bow is a silent weapon and people who use it act in a silent way too, so we don't disturb the environment or people," explains Emilio de la Cruz, a 45-year-old business owner and keen hunter who volunteers for this form of population control.
The method is just one used to try and curb the proliferation of wild boar going further and further into populated areas, causing agricultural damage and road accidents.
From an estimated 25,000 to 35,000 five years ago, the number of boars in Madrid has risen to around 30,000 to 40,000, environmental authorities say. Read more at Archers to the rescue in Madrid as boars invade urban areas
**********
Swedish Royal Palace Haunted
Stockholm (AFP) - Queen Silvia of Sweden says the royal palace where she resides is haunted, according to a documentary to be aired on public television on Thursday.
"There are small friends... ghosts. They're all very friendly but you sometimes feel that you're not completely alone," Queen Silvia says in the documentary by SVT.
"It's really exciting. But you don't get scared," she adds.
Drottningholm Palace, which is on the UNESCO world heritage list, was built in the 1600s on Lovon island in Stockholm.
It is the permanent residence of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, the 73-year-old daughter of a German businessman and a Brazilian woman. They were married 40 years ago, which makes her Sweden's longest-serving queen.
Princess Christina, the king's sister, backs the claims of the Drottningholm phantoms.
"There is much energy in this house. It would be strange if it didn't take the form of guises," Christina was quoted as saying the documentary.
"There's stories about ghosts in all old houses. They have been filled with people over the centuries," she adds. "The energies remain." - Ghosts haunt our palace, says Swedish queen
**********
HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY OFFER - 2 DAYS LEFT!
Hi folks...make a 'Phantoms & Monsters' support donation of $10 or more, and you will be entered in a giveaway of a 5-book 'Encounters Series' set. Donations received between now and January 5th, 2017 will be eligible. This offer will only be posted on the daily newsletter and social media. The winner will be contacted on January 6th, 2017...and the 5-book set will be shipped to you free of charge. Thanks for your continued support...Lon
...or go to Paypal and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee.
Donations by mail can be sent to:
Lon Strickler
514 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
Hi folks...make a 'Phantoms & Monsters' support donation of $10 or more, and you will be entered in a giveaway of a 5-book 'Encounters Series' set. Donations received between now and January 5th, 2017 will be eligible. This offer will only be posted on the daily newsletter and social media. The winner will be contacted on January 6th, 2017...and the 5-book set will be shipped to you free of charge. Thanks for your continued support...Lon
...or go to Paypal and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee.
Donations by mail can be sent to:
Lon Strickler
514 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
‘Boggy Creek Monster’ Documentary Available Now...Order here
2004: Hunter Allegedly Shoots "Amphibian Alien"
Rwanda Bans Witchcraft on the Soccer Pitch
9/11 Reincarnation Stories: Children Who Claim Having Been at the WTC
Phoenix-area mystery lights explained?
The Rise and Fall of the Nephilim: The Untold Story of Fallen Angels, Giants on the Earth, and Their Extraterrestrial Origins
Dark and Scary Things: A Sensitive's Guide to the Paranormal World
Strange Secrets: Real Government Files on the Unknown
True Ghost Stories: Jim Harold's Campfire 3