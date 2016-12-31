Weekend 2 Cents: Happy New Year! - Fortean Author Joshua Cutchin on Arcane Radio

HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Goodbye to 2016
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
and never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
and old lang syne?
CHORUS:
For auld lang syne, my dear,
for auld lang syne,
we'll take a cup of kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.
**********
This week we welcome Fortean author & colleague Joshua Cutchin to Arcane Radio.
Joshua Cutchin is a North Carolina native with a longstanding interest in Forteana. He holds a Masters in Music Literature and a Masters in Journalism from the University of Georgia, and currently resides in Roswell, Georgia. He is the author of two books: 2015's A TROJAN FEAST: The Food and Drink Offerings of Aliens, Faeries, and Sasquatch and 2016's The Brimstone Deceit: An In-Depth Examination of Supernatural Scents, Otherworldly Odors, and Monstrous Miasmas Both are published by Anomalist Books.
Cutchin is also a published composer and maintains an active performing schedule as a jazz and rock tuba player, having appeared on eight albums and live concert DVDs. Joshua has appeared on a variety of paranormal programs discussing his work, including Coast to Coast AM, Mysterious Universe, Binnall of America, and The Gralien Report. He can be heard on the weekly podcast Where Did the Road Go? and maintains an online presence at JoshuaCutchin.com.
This event is listed at Joshua Cutchin - Fortean Author - 'Brimstone Deceit'
**********
HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY OFFER
Hi folks...make a 'Phantoms & Monsters' support donation of $10 or more, and you will be entered in a giveaway of a 5-book 'Encounters Series' set. Donations received between now and January 5th, 2017 will be eligible. This offer will only be posted on the daily newsletter and social media. The winner will be contacted on January 6th, 2017...and the 5-book set will be shipped to you free of charge. Thanks for your continued support...Lon
...or go to Paypal and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee.
Donations by mail can be sent to:
Lon Strickler
514 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
**********
