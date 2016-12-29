Thursday, December 29, 2016

Photographic Evidence - UFOs Over North Lancaster Co., PA


Hey folks...during the past week or so, UFORCOP and Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research have received several eyewitness reports of UFO activity along with sightings of military helicopters in north Lancaster Co., PA. One of the reports was provided by PA UFO & anomalies researcher Stan Gordon. Butch Witkowski has met with the witnesses and has witnessed some of the activity as well. I've included a few screenshots from the evidence.











