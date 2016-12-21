From the Darkness

Debbie in Oregon called to relate her bizarre experience:
“About 1 o'clock in the morning, I stepped out on the front porch to put some dry food out for the cats and, evidently, I scared some type of creature because it was eating off the porch. And when I got out there and shut the door, it went down the bottom of the stairs to the driveway. It was small, round... I didn't see any legs. I couldn't see its face. It didn't turn around. It had long brown hair that hung to the ground and it started to move. And it waddled as fast as it could which wasn't very fast. It didn't have any legs and as it waddled, it kind of moved down the driveway, it started to grow, get taller and the brown hair was gone. It became short hair, dark hair. The legs grew as it went down the driveway. It wasn't making a sound. And I thought, as it's going down, I'm thinking raccoon. It gets to the end of the driveway and it's tall like a deer and I think deer. It runs across the street. It's not making a sound. It clears the sidewalk across the street with one foot and at that point I hear a hoof print. A hoof print! It ran across the lawn, the front lawn of the people up the street. They also have a concrete patio right after the lawn and at that point, it made no noise as it went across the patio. At that point, I could see that it was growing long black hair and it was running and it was flowing up behind it. I watched it until it got all the way past all their lights. The street was well lit.
I saw everything from the bottom of my porch to the end of the driveway, hoof prints on the sidewalk, cleared the lawn, no noise as it was going across their patio and it started to grow long hair, black long hair that flowed out behind it. I don't know. I watched it until it went into the darkness. I had my porch light on. We have a street light out in front of the house. People across the street had their porch light on which was unusual for one in the morning. We live in a cul de sac. The street is not very wide. At the end of the cul de sac, there's a field there and there's a creek through their backyard. And so it ran into the darkness. A couple of days later, I went over to the lady that lives in the cul de sac. I went in, sat down and I told her all the things and she sat there, stared out the window for a moment and she said, 'Well, I guess things happen.' And she thought for another moment and said that she sees all kinds of animals coming up from the creek all the time.”
Source: Coast To Coast – October 31, 2005
