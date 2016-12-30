Fleeing the Reaper

An anonymous caller from Aurora, Illinois described his weird encounter while driving to Peoria in June of 2000:
“My buddy and I were on our way to Peoria which is about an hour and a half away. No one is around. It's one of those real clear nights. Warm summer night. Happened in June. Anyway, we're going along. Nobody around us. Around 11:45 at night, if I remember right. We're driving. Going about 55 miles per hour. We're in the right hand lane. In the left hand lane appears out of its own mist, a green figure about 7 feet tall. You know what it had on? A cape! With no face. Can't tell if it's fat or skinny. And it's standing still in the left hand lane and it doesn't budge. With its arms draped out side to side. It was the Grim Reaper! It was the only thing I could think of. I used to laugh at people who would tell me about the Grim Reaper. Right when I was thinking, that was the Grim Reaper and kept it to myself, my buddy says, What was that? And I thought Grim Reaper in my mind and he said it out loud. And I looked at him with a straight face and I said, Yeah, it was. That was the summer time in June and I'll never forget it like it happened yesterday. That thing was at least seven feet tall. Never saw it again. Never want to see it again. But it was as real as you and I talking right now.”
Source: Coast to Coast - October 31, 2000
NOTE: 'Grim Reaper' or tall hooded being sightings are interesting. I've received a few in the past...but I wonder why they never carry a scythe, like those described in horror and folklore. Is there really a dark entity that foretells death? BTW...anyone remember this next incident?:
Here's a way you can become an attention whore. Dress up like the 'Grim Reaper' and roam a cemetery, while praying (or preying) for the dead among shocked mourners:
A local cemetery in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has become the haunting grounds for a mysterious man dressed like the Grim Reaper.
The man first showed up at the San Jose del El Rosario Cemetery last month wearing a black cloak over a white dress. His face was covered and he occasionally carried a bouquet of flowers that looked as if they'd been plucked from a nearby field, KRQE TV reports.
The strange figure disappeared, only to show up again this weekend and consent to an interview with the station.
The mysterious man says his name is the "Light Wanderer" and that he comes to the cemetery to pray.
“There is a place where sleepers sleep and dreamers dream and patiently await,” he told the station, adding that people shouldn't fear him.
“There’s nothing to be afraid of except those who seek to cause harm, pain, destruction,” he said. - THP
