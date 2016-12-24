Daily 2 Cents: Faceless Phantom at Yellowstone -- Coywolf...New Evolving Species -- Alien Encounter Reported in Wales

“My story goes back to 1975. My girlfriend and I were driving back to Idaho where I was going to school. We were headed towards Yellowstone Park and the Montana east gate in a little yellow Volkswagen. It was around midnight and it was kinda snowing and, picture a two lane road with tall trees and no moon or nothing, just our headlights and the snow is falling.



All of a sudden there was this figure I saw walking right in the center of the road, walking the same direction as me. In other words, her back was to me. It was a woman. At first I noticed her and I told my girlfriend, Do you see what I see? A girl walking out here at midnight. It's probably about 30 degrees out. The closer we got, the more detail I could make out. It was so... I was gonna roll down my window and ask if she needed help, but we noticed that she was wearing very very old, I guess nineteenth century garb, clothing. And she had hobnail boots. She had a long shawl and around her shoulders and in her hair, she had long brown hair, down probably a little bit below her shoulder blades. And the closer we got, we noticed something weird. Her hair was completely dry. Not wet, like you would expect for somebody out in snow.



I was about to roll down my window and my girlfriend goes: Don't even stop! Don't even look! Go! You know, that freaked me out because I was just about ready to slow down. She said, Don't even look in the mirror, she has NO FACE! I drove away. You can imagine, here we are putting along in a little Volkswagen and I just slowly moved over to the right to avoid hitting her. As I moved off and later got to the gate, the ranger said Sorry, the pass is closed tonight due to the snow. I asked, You mean we gotta go back? He says, Well, there's a little motel about a half a mile back. We were scared out of our wits. Anyway, we got to this motel and fortunately the guy still had a room available. And as soon as we got in the room, we just locked the door and put the chair in front of it. The rest of the night we couldn't sleep.”

My experience is more vision than encounter or sighting. I'm wondering what, if anything, you know about the islands in the Conowingo Reservoir? I'm specifically interested in Sicily Island, the cupules nearby, Masonic activity on the island, and the Sicily Island Fishing Club. My vision is personal and subject to my own interpretation, but from what little history I've found on the island I'm convinced the area is some kind of portal, and perhaps a prehistoric burial ground.



Have you heard of strange happenings on the islands? During my last visit, I asked for confirmation of my previous visions. Attached, is a photo taken on that date. Note the eye, the suns rays, and the triangle.

