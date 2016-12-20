Cryptid Sea Creature in Alaskan Waters

I saw this video on another website...any idea what this is? Could it be an unknown sea creature?
Click for video - Gigantic Dragon Sea Monster Filmed By Tourists In Alaska
Description: Tourists caught the moment a huge sea creature surfaced during a glacier collapse in Alaska.
The clip shows a total of seven black fin-looking objects poking out of the water in front of the collapsed glacier.
The first three seemed joined together and are followed by a further four – as if showing the creature’s front and tail.
